The Hell Is Going On? Twitter BLASTS Ray J For BLOCKING His Own Wife On Instagram

Ray J Blocks Princess Love

Ray J and Princess Love have had quite the week and we don’t really know what to make of it. First, she put him all on blast for apparently leaving her “stranded” in Las Vegas with their daughter while she is eight months pregnant. Then she claimed he blocked her from calling him about it. She was responding with all sorts of emojis and insults so part of us thought it might be a big joke.

Then she posted that he blocked her from IG and, well, this all seems to be pretty weird. Princess is still hitting us with emojis and maybe playful insults but at the same time the man DID block her on socials. So what’s the real deal. Are they actually fighting? IS this all to get attention to them as Fizz and Apryl get all the Love & Hip-Hop attention?

Yo what is Ray J on 😂 how you block your wife on Instagram !?!!! — TAI BOWEN ♡ (@TAi_WHITE) November 20, 2019

Either way, Twitter is slandering Ray for his seeming inattentiveness to his whole a$$ family. SMH