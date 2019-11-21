Exclusive: ‘Queen & Slim’ Stars Talk Bad Dates And BOSSIP Headlines [VIDEO]

BOSSIP Talks With Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith And Lena Waithe About ‘Queen & Slim’

Last week BOSSIP’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden had the opportunity to see the highly anticipated new film ‘Queen & Slim’ and speak the stars Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith as well as writer/producer Lena Waithe.

The movie lands in theaters November 27th and we promise you — there is a LOT to love about the film. You will fall in love with these characters and the actors playing them while watching their characters fall in love in an impossible situation. The visuals are stunning, the words are poetic and we promise you’ll never look at Bokeem Woodbine the same again. Check out our interviews with Daniel, Jodie and Lena (starts at the 5:15 mark) below.

We love that Jodie responded to our headline about being smashed to smithereens by Joshua Jackson. Hopefully she showed Daniel the tweet because he was so funny with the “we’ve got some unpacking to do!”

yes. the answer is yes. — Jodie Turner-Smith (@MissJodie) September 26, 2019

Are you planning to see ‘Queen & Slim’? Why do you think Black people are most excited about this film?