Plot Thickens: Helmet-Swingin’ Baller Myles Garrett Says He Flipped Out Because Mason Rudolph Used Racial Slur
Myles Garrett Says Mason Rudolph Used Racial Slur
Things just took a very interesting turn in the case of Myles Garrett vs Mason Rudolph. Earlier this week we reported on the brawl that ensued when Garrett snatched Rudolph’s helmet off and bashed him over the head with it, Garrett was subsequently suspended “indefinitely” by the NFL.
Today, news has broken via ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Garrett appealed his suspension with the league today with claims that there is very good reason that he went apesh*t on the Steelers QB…
That’s right. Garrett says now that Rudolph called him a racial slur. It doesn’t appear that any of Garrett’s teammates, including quarterback Baker Mayfield, were told anything about this until they were asked today.
We’re not sure there is any way to truly know if this is the truth or not. But it stands to reason that a white man called a Black man the n-word or some other slur, that it wouldn’t remain a secret for a week.
Watch this space.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.