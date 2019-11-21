Congratulations: Tamron Hall, Yandy Smith-Harris and Monique Idlett-Mosley Honored At Pow(H)er Awards In NYC

Change Makers Honored For Their Career Achievements

Veteran journalist Soledad O’Brien and civil rights activist Tameka Mallory were among the big names who helped honor Tamron Hall, Yandy Smith-Harris and Monique Idlett-Mosley at the Pow(H)her Awards this week in NYC.

More than 200 women from the worlds of finance, media, entertainment and business attended the third annual Pow(H)er Awards, hosted by Tene Nicole Marketing and Public Relations Nov. 19 at Clyde Frazier’s Wine & Dine in Manhattan.

Singer Esnavi kicked off the festivities before the journalist and “Boss Bride” author Charreah Jackson emceed the gala, which honored women with an “Unapologetically HER” Woman of the Year award for their contribution to their respective industries.

Besides Smith-Harris, Idlett-Mosely and Hall, ADCOLOR founder Tiffany R. Warren and the ladies behind the Curly Girl Collective – Tracey Coleman, Melody Henderson, Charisse Higgins, Gia Lowe, and Simone Mair – rounded out the honorees.

In her remarks, “Love & Hip Hop: New York” star Smith-Harris urged attendees to give back, stand up for what they believe in and advocate for civil rights.

“Each and every one of us has an obligation to our communities – we have an obligation to our children,” Smith-Harris, who looked stunning in a pastel-colored sequin junpsuit, said.

She added: “We need you on the front lines at the prisons, we need you on the front lines at the Department of Justice, we need you on the front lines when there are brothers shot and killed, we need you on the front lines when our sisters are being harshly criminalized.”

Angelic Creations curated the evening’s interior designs, while Papi Wines and Harlem Haberdashery Bespoke Spirits provided the beverages. At the end of the evening, guests took home bags heaving with gifts from sponsors that included InStylish, Urban Hydration, Curlee Girlee and more.