Yandy Smith-Harris, Misa Hylton & More Honored At Harlem Fashion Week Gala

Harlem Fashion Week’s Season Seven Gala & Show Closed NYFW

New York Fashion Week went out with a bang with a gala and runway show honoring Harlem’s own.

The fashion crowd headed uptown to honor people and organizations making a difference in Harlem and beyond.

Reality star Yandy Smith-Harris, fashion entrepreneur Misa Hylton and musician and playwright Vy Higginsen were among the honorees Sept. 15 at the Harlem Fashion Week Opening Night Charity Gala at the Museum of the City of New York.

Also honored was local activist Jackie Rowe-Adams, Harlem Mothers S.A.V.E. and the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce.

The gala also celebrated the centenary of the Harlem Renaissance.

Following the benefit, the space turned into a catwalk, and the guests were treated to three different fashion shows featuring both emerging and established designers, including Remilda Rose Designs, La Maison Chevalier and Nothing To Wear.

