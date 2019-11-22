Prayers Up: French Montana Hospitalized For Cardiac Issues During Police Visit To LA Home

French Montana Hospitalized For Cardiac Issues During Police Visit To LA Home

French Montana has been coast to coast and country to country as of late due to his new position as an ambassador of “I Stand With Immigrants.” While taking on his new position he has managed to still be active all throughout the U.S.

French recently was one of the headliners for Tidal’s “Rock The Vote” benefit show and he recently partnered up with Complex for a new episode of their hit series ‘Sneaker Shopping’ in which he discusses Drake throwing shots at his close friend Kanye’s signature Yeezy Boost 350. French also recently jumped on his good sis Saweetie’s remix to her single “My Type”.

All the traveling seems to have caught up with French and not just a little jet lag.

TMZ reports;

French was rushed to a hospital by ambulance Thursday around 1:30 PM … but it’s cops who made the call to get him treatment. According to law enforcement sources … L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies were called to his Calabasas home for a possible robbery. That turned out to be a false alarm, but the responding deputies determined French was acting abnormal and seemed out of it. Sources connected to the rapper tell us he’d been suffering severe stomach pains, nausea and perhaps most alarmingly … an elevated heart rate.

French was rushed to the San Fernando Hospital where he was treated with medicine and IV’s and is expected to make a full recovery. People familiar with the situation stated to TMZ French has had a gruesome travel schedule as of late that is the main contributing factor. French has been in constant transport between the U.S., The Middle East, and Europe recently where his team thinks he could have had some bad food. Bad food shouldn’t have this much of a side effect so hopefully, the medical state in the valley can figure out the root cause and help the rapper get back to his charitable work and his music career as soon as possible.