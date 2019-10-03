Are You Feeling It? French Montana, Ty Dolla $ign & More On The Lineup For TIDAL’s Benefit Show With Rock The Vote

The 5th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn Benefit Show Lineup Has Been Revealed

TIDAL just revealed the lineup for its 5th annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn benefit show, which is going down on October 21 at Barclays Center.

Unsurprisingly, the newly-announced lineup features some heavy-hitters in the music industry, including the likes of French Montana, Alicia Keys, G-Eazy, Ty Dolla $ign, Carnage, Moneybagg Yo, Doja Cat, and more. This show will mark the start of TIDAL’s new long-term partnership with Rock The Vote, which helps support voter registration, education, and rights.

Tickets are on sale for TIDAL members now on the app and for the general public through Ticketmaster.

For this endeavor, the streaming platform is teaming up with Rock the Vote, a non-profit organization that aims to help young people get involved with politics, registering more young voters since 1990. Almost every celebrity you can think of has worked with Rock the Vote at some point in the past, including Robert Downey Jr., Diddy, and Samuel L. Jackson.

A portion of the profits from the TIDAL X: Brooklyn show will go towards the efforts of the organization. Fans can also text TIDAL to 788-683 to donate to help with fundraising efforts for Rock the Vote.

Check out the lineup announcement from TIDAL down below: