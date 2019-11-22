Swifties Gone Wild: Scooter Braun Posts An Open Letter To Taylor Swift Regarding Alleged Death Threats From Fans

Scooter Braun Shares An Open Letter To Taylor Swift

The feud between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun is still going strong, but now, the latter is serious about putting it to an end.

Early Friday morning, Scooter shared an open letter to the Grammy nominee explaining the alleged threats he says he’s received since the beginning of their public disagreement. He emphasizes that since Swift spoke up about allegedly not being able to perform her own songs at The American Music Awards last week, there have been multiple treats made toward his family, which is why he’s finally speaking up.

“Since your public statement last week there have been numerous death threats directed at my family. This morning I spoke out publicly for the first time saying I wouldn’t participate in a social media war. However I came home tonight to find my wife had received a phone call threatening the safety of our children as well as other threats seen above,” Braun wrote. “It is important that you understand that your words carry at tremendous amount of weight.”

The record executive goes on to criticize Swift for staying silent following being notified by an attorney about those “ongoing threats” four days ago. After his three-slide letter, Braun includes a screenshot that showcases the kind of DM’s he’s been receiving on social media since Taylor’s public cry for help.

A little over a week ago, Swift posted a statement to Twitter alleging that Scooter Braun was blocking her from performing a medley of her own songs at the American Music Awards. Big Machine Records–Taylor’s former label that Scooter now owns–disputed this, citing the fact that legally, she has the right to perform whatever she wants.