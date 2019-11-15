Bad Blood: Taylor Swift Begs For Help With Scooter Braun & Former Label

Taylor Swift Begs For Help With Scooter Braun & Former Label

Another day brings another situation where Taylor Swift is causing a ruckus on social media for her impressionable white audience. Earlier this year it was reported that Scooter Braun (manager to Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and more) purchased her former label Big Machine Records which owns the majority of her music career and catalog. The day of the announcement Taylor came in hot like a director said “Action!” and was ready to give her best victim performance to date.

She mentioned everything from “bullying” from her former label to bullying from Justin Bieber and Kanye West. The rant seemed all over the place but what it boiled down to was a company owned her art and that company made a smart business decision on their behalf. Rumors circulated that they tried to find a middle ground with her and she refused. Of course, this was left out of her long Tumblr post about the matter. The beef got so heated previously that even Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris weighed in.

Fast forward to today and Taylor is back at it with the unseasoned acting. She took to every social media platform with her latest act entitled “Don’t Know What Else To Do.” In the post, she says that Scooter & CEO of Big Machine Scott Borchetta are refusing to let her perform her old material on live TV. Not just live TV but at her acceptance performance for the American Music Awards ‘Artist Of The Decade’. She even goes on to say she’s fumbling a special about her come up and they won’t allow her to use any of her old work.

Taylor’s Full Statement:

“Guys – It’s been announced recently that the American Music Awards will be honoring me with the Artist of the Decade Award at this year’s ceremony. I’ve been planning to perform a medley of my hits throughout the decade on the show. Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I’m not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I’m allowed to next year. Additionally — and this isn’t the way I had planned on telling you this news — Netflix has created a documentary about my life for the past few years. Scott and Scooter have declined the use of my older music or performance footage for this project, even though there is no mention of either of them or Big Machine Records anywhere in the film. “Scott Borchetta told my team that they’ll allow me to use my music only if I do these things: If I agree to not re-record copycat versions of my songs next year (which is something I’m both legally allowed to do and looking forward to) and also told my team that I need to stop talking about him and Scooter Braun. “I feel very strongly that sharing what is happening to me could change the awareness level for other artists and potentially help them avoid a similar fate. The message being sent to me is very clear. Basically, be a good little girl and shut up. Or you’ll be punished.

Now granted this sucks for any artist we’ll give her that, but at the end of the day, this is business. Yes, she created the art, but “No,” she doesn’t own it. Something you have to be mindful of when you want to go and blast the people that own it is you draw negative press to the deal. Not only to the deal, but to their families who often end up taunted by your fanbase. Scooters’ comments section had just died back down and it seems now there will be no peace in the foreseeable future.

Taylor’s called on help from her peers to help assist with the resolution of the matter. Now we just have to wait and see who actually steps up to help. Like Bdot said, “CALL HOV.”

To make it worse, Scooter’s last IG post was dedicated to a friend who recently passed and fans are now being evil and disrespectful in comments.