WTF?!?! 14-Year-Old Charged With Hate Crime For Listing Black Classmate On Craigslist As ‘Slave for Sale’

Student Charged With Hate Crime For Posting Black Classmate On Craigslist

A 14-year-old student in Naperville, Illinois has been charged with a hate crime after allegedly listing his black classmate as a “slave for sale” on Craigslist.

According to reports from BuzzFeed News, the student was charged on Wednesday after taking a photo of a fellow student earlier that month and using it for the listing, which he titled “Slave for sale (Naperville).” The principal at their school, Bill Wiesbrook said in an email to parents, “we hold our students accountable for their behavior, which includes appropriate disciplinary consequences,” insisting that the listing was “not reflective” of the school as a whole.

The Craigslist advertisement ended up making its way to social media, the description of which included a racial slur on top of the already disturbing post.

Hey @paulkonrad on Fri the principal of NCHS D203 sent out an email (photo) in which he described a craigslist ad posted by a white student of a black student that included a racial slur as a “racially insensitive electronic post”. (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/H2qNOXBzcF — Claudia (@Claudia_Plans) November 18, 2019

The mother of the victim spoke with WGN News about the situation, saying the following:

“They used to be friends, they are not anymore. The moment he started teasing my son, calling him dumb, making fun of his skin color, saying ‘shut up slave’ last Octobe. They are not friends anymore.”

Naperville police chief, Robert Marshall, released a statement on the hate crime, which he called a “despicable and extremely offensive post that is not at all reflective of the caring, welcoming community that our department serves and protects every day.”

Things aren’t looking good over in Naperville this month. A couple weeks back, a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in the same Illinois suburb fired multiple employees after a group of customers were allegedly relocated because they were black.

