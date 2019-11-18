BlackGirlMagic 14-Year-Old Curlanista Creates Natural Hair Program To Empower 1,000 Future Fellow Entrepreneurs

#BlackGirlMagic

14-Year-Old Curlanista Creates Natural Hair Program

A 14-year-old entrepreneur is continuing to make headlines not only for her curl celebrating products but for her efforts to encourage fellow entrepreneurs. Lexi P, a Washington D.C. native, launched her Curlanista product line in 2018 centered around celebrating curls, coils, and kinks.

According to the mini-mogul, she took constant teasing about her hair and turned it into curl celebrating products.

“I was bullied as well as teased about my hair, and I just hated it,” she told Good Morning America. “I thought if I had straight hair the bullies would leave me alone.”

Luckily Lexi didn’t let the bullying stop her and her products have landed in Sally Beauty Supply as part of their Cultivate program. The products include Magic Curl Cream, Frizz-Fighting Detangler and Curl Defining Custard.

Lexi’s seen so much success that she’s since launched the Curlanista Boss Network aimed at cultivating fellow entrepreneurs.

“I get a lot of messages from girls saying they want to be brand ambassadors and I just couldn’t think of a better way to share and inspire my lessons of being a young boss than by launching a boss network,” said Lexi. “I’m so excited to meet and inspire other girls to set goals and knock them out. It makes me feel good to know I’m making an impact.”

This curl boss is planning to enroll at least 1,000 girls between the ages of 6 to 16 into the Curlanista Boss Network. GMA reports that the budding entrepreneurs will be taught goal setting, business management, money management, persuasiveness and coping skills for dealing with rejection.

Congrats to this curly cutie making a difference!

Watch the video below to learn more about Lexi’s inspiring Curalnista Boss Network.