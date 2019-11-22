CapCityXmas: HBCU Grads To Attend Annual Cause After Donation From Charlamagne Tha God [Exclusive]

#CapCityXmas: HBCU Grads To Flood Washington D.C. For Annual Cause

A number of HBCU grads will ascend on Washington D.C. again for an annual cause. The Capital City Christmas Classic heralded as the Capitol’s BIGGEST and BEST annual benefit party is returning for year NINE, and even though the curators expect nearly 1000 guests this year, the foundation of giving back and “FUNdraising” still hasn’t changed.

For the second consecutive year, the Capital City Christmas Classic will donate proceeds to a foundation dedicated in remembrance of three fallen HBCU friends as part of the SVGS Foundation.

With a mission to empower, educate and encourage deserving and committed African American male scholars to attend Historically Black College and Universities, the foundation was founded in remembrance of three HBCU classmates who passed away in fall 2009, spring 2011, and spring 2018 respectively. SVGS stands for Seeking Visions, Gaining Success, an acronym and phrase that the friend group often bonded over through college and in the immediate years after.

With help from the 2018 event and a generous donation from Charlamagne the God earlier this year, the foundation was able to grant $1,000 scholarships to three aspiring HBCU students, now finishing up their first semester of school.

“CapCityXmas is the epitome of making “FUNdraising”,” says Mark Williams Capital City Christmas Classic creator, and SVGS President. “Over the years, we’ve built it from being a meaningless house party, to being the cities most anticipated Holiday party of the year. As we grew in our careers, we felt compelled to make the event more about giving back to our community, and less about just turning up for the holidays. In the past the event benefited the likes of Toys 4 Tots and the HBCU foundation.”

It doesn’t get more D.C. than a building named after one of the city’s most well-known and iconic figures, as this year’s turn-up fundraiser takes place at the historic Duke Ellington School of Arts.

It includes an open bar option sponsored by Courvoisier, plus vibes from the DMW area’s 93.9 WSKYs DJ Schemes and DJ Malcolm Xavier, the traditional holiday sweater contest and more special surprises.

