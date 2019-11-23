Jesus Take The Wheel: Doctor Saves A Mans Life By Sucking Urine From His Blocked Bladder Through A Straw Mid-Flight

Doctor Saves A Man’s Life By Sucking Urine Out Of His Bladder With Straw During A Flight

According to the NY Post, a doctor aboard a flight to NYC became a hero in the most unlikely way. Dr. Zhang Hong reportedly saved a man’s life by spending 37 minutes sucking urine from his blocked bladder with a plastic tube and spitting it in an empty wine bottle.

On a 6-hour flight from China to New York, the unnamed man reportedly started complaining about not being able to urinate and then started sweating profusely which led the cabin crew to ask for any medical professionals on the flight.

“When I saw that the man could hardly bear the pain anymore, my only thought was how to get the urine out of his bladder,” said Hong. “He was going into shock and may have suffered a risk to his life if we didn’t tend to him urgently.”

Hong was notified by the mans family that he had a history of an enlarged prostate making it difficult for urine to pass. So he diagnosed that the man’s bladder was so bloated with urine, it was at risk of rupture.

He reportedly made a catheter out of a piece of plastic tubing, the straw of a milk carton, sticky tape and a syringe from the plane’s medical kit. After noticing the straw was too small, he started using his mouth to extract the urine for almost 37 minutes.

