The Hero We Need: South Carolina Woman Bites Off Sex Offender’s Penis, Stabs Him In The Butt During Alleged Attack

Sex Offender’s Penis Gets Bitten Off During Alleged Attack

A woman in South Carolina ended up biting off the penis of a convicted sex offender while he allegedly attacked her, she then used his own knife to stab him in the butt.

According to Greenville News, 61-year-old Dennis Glenn Slaton has been accused of picking up the woman when she needed a ride from a gas station in Greenville, but instead, he allegedly pulling a knife on her and drove her to his home.

Slaton, who already has multiple sex convictions, including sodomy and attempted rape, assaulted the woman and threatened to kill her once he was done–but she fought back. According to WFMY 2, the victim ended up biting him to sever his penis and then used his own knife to stab him in the butt before fleeing the scene. The sex offender confirmed his gruesome injury to Greenville News.

“It was pretty bad, pretty tragic, what happened to me,” he said of the August incident. “If things had not transpired as they had, I would have been found here at my house dead.”

After fighting back, the victim had run down the street naked and covered in blood, banging on doors while begging for help before finally arriving at a nearby Waffle House. That’s when police found Slaton in his house covered in blood, according to the reports.

Paramedics ended up taking him to a hospital where he underwent surgery, but no details were given on how successful it was.

Slaton has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping and was released on $75,000 bond with a condition of home incarceration, sespite his lengthy rap sheet stretching all the way back to 1977.