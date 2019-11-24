A Lil Positivity: Tyler Perry Helps Cover $16K Hospital Bill For A Couple Trapped in Mexico

Tyler Perry Helped Pay The Hospital Bill Of A Couple Stuck In Mexico

According to TMZ, Tyler Perry continues to be the gift that keeps on giving. He recently rescued a couple that was trapped in a Mexican hospital over a $14k medical bill.

An Atlanta couple Tori Austin and Stephen Johnson, were on a cruise when Johnson suddenly needed to get to a hospital onshore immediately after he suddenly fell ill and was diagnosed with pancreatitis, diabetes and a kidney infection.

They were routed to a Mexican hospital in Progreso, where he was treated with dialysis, an endoscopy, and three days of intensive care to alleviate his near-fatal ailments. Everything was all good up until it was time to leave and the hospital hot them with a “Nah.”Tori and Stephen were told they couldn’t leave the hospital until their bill of $14,000 was paid in full. NBC News reports that Johnson’s sister created a GoFundMe page to raise money needed to cover the cost. Tyler Perry apparently saw a report on the couple’s dilemma and sent a payment to cover the bill, which by then had ballooned to over $16,000, sources told NBC News. He called to pay with his credit card over the phone but the hospital refused, the film mogul went out of his way to reportedly wire money to the couple.