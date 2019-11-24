“I Can’t Believe I Wore That” Kim Kardashian West Breaks Down ‘Iconic’ Looks For VOGUE

Kim Kardashian Recounts Her Most Memorable Moments In Fashion

Kim Kardashian West has been in the public eye since around 2006, but she’s only been deemed worthy of VOGUE coverage in more recent years, which she openly admits in a recently released interview with the magazine where she addresses 21 of her most “iconic” looks since 2006, including that infamous moment she donned a Ricardo Tisci couch coveresque design to her first Met Gala and ended up being dragged by ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ himself, Robin Williams. Check out the video below:

That was surprisingly satisfying. It seems like Kim has a pretty good grip on the public’s opinion and is always a good sport about supporting her hubby’s fashion advice — bad or not. What do you think? Do you agree with her about which looks were wins and which were fails?