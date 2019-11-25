Cultural Appropriation: Here’s What Happened When Post Malone Won The AMA For “Best Rap Album”

Here’s What Happened When Post Malone Won The AMA For “Best Rap Album”

Post Malone came into the music game with his hit “White Iverson” and while people appreciated the music some still pointed out the fact that his brand was blatant cultural appropriation. Since then Post Malone has ditched the backward jerseys, Nike headbands, and Hip-Hop related references. Lately, he’s usually spotted in his country boy attire with a Bud Light in hand while sporting his official Crocs collaboration. What says non-Hip-Hop more than a Crocs Collaboration? He’s even shied away from rap beef with fellow Mayo bar dropper Yelawolf. The only thing that hasn’t changed is where his music is being categorized. His past releases haven’t shared many Hip-Hop or rap sentiments but somehow continue getting placed in the genre. While he is clearly a popstar by every definition of the word, here we are in 2019 at another award show with him winning the “Best Rap/Hip-Hop” album. Even die-hard fans of Post Malone seem confused about how this still happens.

Last night Post won the American Music Award for “Best Rap/Hip-Hop” album over Travis Scott’s “Astroworld” & Meek Mill’s “Championships.” His performance of the night even included Travis Scott & Ozzy Osbourne furthering the confusion of how he was exactly Hip-Hop. While most of the industry keeps quiet about this mainly for the sake of hoping to make the connection with his team for their self benefit one day, one place that always keeps it real is Twitter. Twitter was in disarray and below are all the best reaction-Tweets to his win.