Back On: Cyn Santana & Joe Budden Attend Erica Mena’s Baby Shower Together After 7-Month Split

Joe Budden And Cyn Santana Reunite After Breakup

What breakup? Things are apparently going smoother between Cyn Santana and her estranged baby daddy Joe Budden. The parents appeared to be on a date this week for the first time (that we know of) since they split in May.

Cyn and Joe attended Erica Mena and Safaree’s baby shower together. Joe actually posted up a photo of him and Cyn embracing each other in their best baby shower get-ups — Joe is dressed like a dapper Darkwing Duck, Cyn in an emerald gown with Airforce Ones. Body language says they’re happy to be around each other too.

According to Joe’s caption, “sometimes you gotta come together to defeat Thanos.”

What do YOU think he means by that? Is he referring to Erica Mena?

During their 7-month split, Joe has been linked to dating super-thick insta-model Shadee Monique. At one point, the father claimed that Cyn was keeping away their baby boy from him, hopefully, that’s all worked out now.

Are YOU here for a Cyn Santana and Joe Budden reunion?