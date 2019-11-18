STRAAAIT Spending: Safaree Drops Over $42K On THIS B-Day Present For Erica Mena

Safaree Drops Over $42K On THIS B-Day Present For Erica Mena

Safaree Samuels and his wifey Erica Mena have been living the married life with little to no drama while the world watches and cheers them on. The two have been proof that even after several high profiled toxic relationships, happiness will still find you. Like they say there’s somebody for everybody just gotta have faith! Recently the two announced that they’re expecting a baby girl and Erica even switched it up and blessed Safaree with a $50K push present which usually new moms receive after giving birth. Even Erica’s son is stepping up to be a good big brother raising hell with his momma for not wanting to vaccinate their upcoming new addition to the family.

Erica recently stepped out to enjoy her 32nd birthday, marking her first birthday as Ms. Samuels and Safaree made sure to make it a lavish affair. The party was an inmate gathering of friends and family. Even though her birthday has now passed Safaree is STILL showing out. Today Eden Diamonds took to Instagram to show off the custom piece of ice Safaree commissioned for his queen.

The custom piece doesn’t just come as an expensive piece with no meaning. According to TMZ, the piece cost Safaree $42,750 but has a sentimental value to it as well.

The piece bears the name of Erica’s clothing and jewelry line, Her. Safaree commissioned Eden Diamonds to make the pendant, which features rose and white gold alongside 28.5 carats of VS 1/2 clarity diamonds. Sources close to Erica tell TMZ … she’s relaunching her jewelry line in the first quarter of 2020, this after she completely shut down the business in the wake of finding out one of her employees was allegedly embezzling.

Erica’s clothing line previously did pretty really well and generated a pretty penny for her. However, she allegedly stepped away from the business altogether after finding out one of her managers helping with the operation double-crossed her and messed up everything on the backend.