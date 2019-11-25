Caught Slippin’: Cameras Confirm Masked Robber Swiped $366,000 Worth Of Jewels From Iggy Azalea & Play Boi Carti’s Atlanta Mansion

Burglar Recorded In Iggy Azalea & Play Boi Carti Home Robbery

Iggy Azalea and Play Boi Carti were caught slippin’ in Atlanta, but was it an inside job?

The rap couple’s Buckhead area mansion was robbed by an armed robber. According to the police report obtained by WSBTV, the thief took a blue bag full of rings, necklaces, diamonds, and watches worth more than $366,000. Fans speculated that this might be a setup, now there’s proof of an actual suspect.

Police say a thief slipped into their Buckhead mansion and stole the couple’s custom jewelry Nov. 14 at the couple’s 6,500-square-foot rental home on Howell Mill Road.

According to Atlanta Police, the couple didn’t report it until Nov. 17. Detectives revealed that the burglar made it through the front gate and slipped through a back door. Apparently, Iggy had left the door unlocked for Play Boi Carti to get in. The rapper said she was in the basement when police say the burglar headed straight to the dining room where the couple had the bag full of jewelry.

Carti described the thief as a masked man armed with a gun after reviewing surveillance video. According to the police report, surveillance cameras showed the burglar before he entered the home but there are no cameras inside the house or at the front.