Drop Your Routine, Sis! Jordyn Woods Shares The Secrets To Her Everyday Makeup Look [Video]

Jordyn Woods Shares Her Go-To Soft Glam Makeup Look

Jordyn Woods finally blessed us with her everyday makeup routine.

The socialite took to her Youtube page to upload a soft glam tutorial, sharing with fans how she achieves her simple, go-to, everyday makeup look. Throughout the 20-minute video, Woods shows us the different products she swears by, even plugging her very own Eyelure eyelash collaboration.

If you’ve ever wondered what products Jordyn uses, check out the video down below to get a glimpse into her everyday faves. From the looks of how clear her complexion is in this video, though, what we really need is a skincare routine. Come through, Ms,. Woods…