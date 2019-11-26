Rest In Peace: Cam’ron Pens Heartfelt Message Regarding Death Of Girlfriend Tawasa Harris

Cam’ron Addresses Death Of GF Tawasa Harris

Earlier this week we reported that rapper Cam’ron’s longtime friend and girlfriend Tawasa Harris passed away suddenly. The details of Tawasa’s death are still skimpy, but Cam’ron is clarifying that he was indeed in a relationship with her the time of her death. He also clarifies rumors regarding Tawasa, like her allegedly being the mother of his child, he says that’s untrue.

Here’s everything Cam’ron had to say in regards to losing his lover and friend:

First off I want to thank my family, friends and fans for their condolences, I really appreciate it. This is not my sons mother (my sons mother is fine) this is someone I went out with years ago, and we got back together a year and a half ago. And I had the best time of my life during that period. She was the person I spent 3-4nights a week with, the person I spoke to on the phone with 7-8times a day, the person I fell asleep on the phone with, the person I spent all summer with, the person that I was planning thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years and our birthdays with, the person who put me on to hi-end fashion, my biggest supporter, the person that wouldn’t let u talk about me while she was around, I could go on and on..but..this was really the love of my life!! I had so many close people die, I thought I was numb to death, but this past week has taught me im not. I chose to keep this relationship private because of the same way the media is acting now. Speculating, reporting with out facts etc. but Tee I’m truly going to miss you. You are my best friend.. and the the true definition of HOMIE, LOVER, FRIEND. My condolences go to her entire family. Especially her 3 kids, Mom, brother, and Logan. She loved all of you guys unconditionally. Time for me to get out and get back to it. I know that’s what she would want.. #BestFriends 💔

Love and light to Cam’ron and the family of Tawasa Harris at this time.