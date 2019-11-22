So Sad: Cam’ron’s Girlfriend Tawasa Harris Passes Away

Tawasa Harris Passes Away

Cam’ron’s girlfriend and the mother of his child passed away this week. Details are skimpy but friends of Tawasa Harris have posted tributes to her on social media. One such friend, a woman named Latanya Marie, took to her Facebook page to memorialize Tawasa.

“R.i.p Tawasa… I didn’t sleep all night bc of all the old memories that kept poppin in my head of all the fun times we all had back in early 80’w/ my Cousin Teresa (r.i.p) how she would bring me down the bottom to your house and we would go up to Southwest Philly It was my first introduction to the the fast life – 💯 a.k.a the streets,” she captioned a post that included pictures of Harris. “You Definitely lived by the words. “Fly 2 I die”. Say Hello to Tree 4 me❤️ in heaven.”

Cam’ron split from his “Love & Hip Hop” ex JuJu in 2017.

In early 2019 Tawasa posted that she and Cam’ron were together sparking rumors that they rekindled their romance 20 years after originally dating.

Tawasa and Cam’ron have a son, Cameron Ezike Giles Jr. According to Cam’ron himself, the two met in seventh grade and he instantly fell in love. He wrote that he and Tawasa continued to date up until he was in his mid-twenties when he “lied and cheated” while deciding to pursue music.

We ended up breaking up when I turned about 26 (I think) because of my cheating, lying and trying to peruse a music career that she wanted nothing to do with. She wanted me to go to school and we live a family life. But she understood my vision but she wasn’t going to be a part of it. I just want to tell her thank you for having my back and being the disciplinary in our sons life. I didn’t have a father in my life so I could never tell my son no to anything. But because of her our son had 5 full academic scholarship offers.🙏🏾 and she hates social media. she’s doesn’t have a page etc. So I asked my son.. what kind of car u want for graduating? He said “dad I don’t want a car yet. After I get my associates degree then I’ll rock. But we should get mom a new car. She likes that new Range Rover velar.” I said “WORD!!” So that’s what we did.. But Toy you deserve to shine..at least for one day. Miss “respect my privacy”😂 Even though we haven’t been together in over a decade. Ur still my family.. love ya!”

This is all so sad, we’re sending sincere condolences to Cam’ron and all the mourning friends and family of Tawasa Harris.