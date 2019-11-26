Ebro In The Morning: Jalen Rose Talks Stephen A. Smith, Colin Kaepernick, And Lavar Ball Comments [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Jalen Rose Talks Stephen A. Smith And More On Ebro In The Morning
ESPN’s freshest line-up, Jalen Rose, appeared on Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning.
The group covers topics like Stephen A. Smith’s staunch defense of the NFL in the Colin Kaepernick workout disaster and Jalen’s thoughts about the rude comment that Lavar Ball made to his wife Molly Qerim on First Take earlier this year.
Good stuff. Check it out.
Jalen always keeps it 100.
