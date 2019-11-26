What… What… Is In That Butt? Can The “Botched” Docs Downsize This Patient’s Distorted Donk?

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 2

NBCUniversal's Press Junket - Arrivals

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

“Botched” Takes On Butt Injections

Have you been watching “Botched” on E!? This week’s episode included a woman named Courtney whose copious cakes have become discolored and misshapen… She went to Dr. Nassif and Dr. Dubrov hoping they could help her out.

Butt… Can they fix it?

Hit the flip to find out what they think is the ONLY solution.

NBCUniversal's Press Junket - Arrivals

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

Will Courtney Resort To Amputation To Solve Her Big Booty Problem?

Amputation seems so extreme. We’re so glad that the “Botched” doctors are showing stuff like this. Maybe it will keep women from resorting to dangerous and illegal measures to get the butts of their dreams.

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12
Categories: Multi, News, Plastic Surgery

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.