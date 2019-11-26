What… What… Is In That Butt? Can The “Botched” Docs Downsize This Patient’s Distorted Donk?
By Bossip Staff
“Botched” Takes On Butt Injections
Have you been watching “Botched” on E!? This week’s episode included a woman named Courtney whose copious cakes have become discolored and misshapen… She went to Dr. Nassif and Dr. Dubrov hoping they could help her out.
Butt… Can they fix it?
Hit the flip to find out what they think is the ONLY solution.
Will Courtney Resort To Amputation To Solve Her Big Booty Problem?
Amputation seems so extreme. We’re so glad that the “Botched” doctors are showing stuff like this. Maybe it will keep women from resorting to dangerous and illegal measures to get the butts of their dreams.
