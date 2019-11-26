What… What… Is In That Butt? Can The “Botched” Docs Downsize This Patient’s Distorted Donk?

“Botched” Takes On Butt Injections

Have you been watching “Botched” on E!? This week’s episode included a woman named Courtney whose copious cakes have become discolored and misshapen… She went to Dr. Nassif and Dr. Dubrov hoping they could help her out.

Butt… Can they fix it?

Hit the flip to find out what they think is the ONLY solution.