Pure Comedy: Tiffany Haddish Is Back With A New Hour Of Laughs On Netflix “Black Mitzvah” [Video]

Tiffany Haddish’s “Black Mitzvah” Netflix Trailer

Tiffany Haddish isn’t one to leave the public consciousness for very long.

The comedienne has spent most of the year uplifting her gang of funny ladies via her They Ready Netflix special.

Now it’s time for her to take the stage again with a new hour of guffaws and gut-busters for the streaming service.

Peep the trailer for “Black Mitzvah”.

We’re here for it. How bout you?