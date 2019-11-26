Forever His Lady? Source Says Drake Has Always Had The Hots For Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner And Drake’s Relationship Isn’t Serious But They’ve Always Liked Each Other

It’s been a few weeks now since reports of Drake and Kylie Jenner casually dating hit the net, but apparently their situation “isn’t anything serious,” according to an US Weekly source who also says the pair have always had an attraction:

“Drake has always had a thing for Kylie and it’s mutual,” the source explains. “They hang out here and there and have been more recently than in the past because Kylie is technically single right now and the two of them live so close to each other.”

Oh. Okay. So this is just some “Hotline Bling” late night thing?

“They have known each other and been friends for a very long time and there has always been a spark there, but their situation is complicated and so is Kylie’s with Travis,” the source says, referring to Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. “Drake and Kylie don’t want to jeopardize their friendship by crossing any major boundaries,” the source continues. “Drake doesn’t have any intention of taking on a fatherly role with Stormi and he wants to have fun with Kylie with no strings attached and continue to have a friendship and be supportive of one another.”

Yeah… We can’t front, this doesn’t exactly sound so much like romance as just casual hookups. SMH @ him not wanting to be involved with fathering Stormi. Sounds really classy. But hey, at least the boundaries have been drawn and they’re not having playdates with Adonis and Stormi, riiiight?