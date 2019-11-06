Drake Krushing Kylie’s Kuchifritos Konfirmed? Sources Say Six God Has Been Spending Time With Jenner “Romantically”

Drake And Kylie Jenner Have Been Hanging Out Romantically Since Her Split From Travis Scott

Told y’all… Drake and Kylie Jenner are continuing to kick up rumors of a newfound relationship.

PEOPLE is now reporting that the pair have been getting close since her split with Travis Scott last month.

“He and Kylie have been spending time together recently,” a source tells PEOPLE exclusively. “They’ve been friends for a long time and Drake is very close to the family.” Another friend tells PEOPLE that Kylie, 22, and the rapper, 33, have been hanging out “romantically” since she and Scott called it quits in October.

Multiple people close to Kylie are casting doubt on a pairing though, with one insider saying Kylie and Drake are “just friends,” and another denying that they’re dating as well.

Jenner and Drake, born Aubrey Graham, got tongues wagging after their friendliness at this 33rd birthday party at Goya Studios didn’t go unnoticed. More recently, Kylie attended Drake’s Halloween party in West Hollywood last Thursday, with one source telling PEOPLE that Kylie was there until “super late.”

Jenner confirmed her breakup with boyfriend of two years, Travis Scott last month, tweeting that she and the Astrowurld rapper are on great terms, with their daughter Stormi as their main focus. She noted that their friendship and daughter remained their priority.

Y’all think Stormi has had a playdate with Adonis yet? And if that happened BEFORE or AFTER Kylie and Travis split. Y’all think this is all amicable in real life? Maybe Travis is happy with someone else too — so he’s not tripping off his daughter’s mom dating his former collaborator? Or is this just another messy match in a long history of Kar-Jenner couplings? Is there a moral code that makes this one a violation or do you believe that all is fair in love and war?