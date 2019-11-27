LHHNY’s MariahLynn Gets Vulnerable In Vlog Showcasing Life As A Foster Mother [Video]

MariahLynn Shows Her REAL Reality As A Rising Rapper

This is a side of MariahLynn you’ll probably never get to see on an episode of “Love & Hip Hop.” The young, rising star allowed cameras to capture her everyday life as she attempts to juggle being a foster parent with executing her dreams. The New Jersey native has shared in the past that her mom struggled with addiction and because of that she is raising both of her sisters and her teenage sister’s baby.

It’s pretty heavy stuff. Hit play to hear her out.