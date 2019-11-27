Ja Rule Scores Big Win In Maid’s Personal Injury Case Over Slip & Fall (Exclusive)

Judge Says Ja Rule & Wife Not Liable For Maid’s Injury At Their Mansion

He’s been pilloried for his involvement in the controversial Fyre Festival, but it looks like Ja Rule has one less thing to worry about.

That’s because a New Jersey judge this week dismissed his one-time housekeeper’s personal injury case against him after she slipped, fell and broke her arm outside his mansion, BOSSIP can reveal.

We exclusively revealed that housekeeper Josselyn Berniz sued Ja Rule, whose real name is Jeffrey Atkins, and his wife Aisha after she said she fell outside Ja Rule’s family home in New Jersey during a snowfall in 2015. The rapper was shooting a reality show there and show bosses hired her to clean the place up.

The housekeeper said the slip and fall left her “permanently injured,” and suffering “great pain and anguish” and her husband testified that she was no longer to perform her “wifely duties,” according to court documents, which were obtained by BOSSIP.

Ja Rule then countersued her for fraud and claimed Berniz was a scam artist the case was nothing more than a money grab. He later accused her of trying to “browbeat” him into settling by forcing his two kids, mother and mother in law into testifying about the case.

The case was supposed to head to trial next month, but this week, a judge OK’d Ja Rule’s motion for summary judgment in his favor, agreeing with the “Pain Is Love” rapper was not negligent, citing state law that states homeowners aren’t responsible for removing snow until after it stops falling. The judge agreed that Berniz was aware of the weather and continued to work despite the possible danger.

The case was dismissed with prejudice, so Berniz cannot sue Ja Rule again for the same incident.