Ja Rule Accuses Maid Suing Him For Slip & Fall Of Trying To “Browbeat” Him Into Settling (Exclusive)

Ja Rule Headed To Trial Next Month In Maid’s Slip & Fall Case

Rapper Ja Rule will be headed to court next month – and it’s not for his involvement in the controversial Fyre Festival.

The Murder Inc. rapper is set to appear in front of a judge to defend himself in a personal injury case from his one-time housekeeper, BOSSIP can reveal.

And the rapper just filed court papers blasting his accuser Josselyn Berniz for trying to force his two kids, his mother and mother in law to testify in the case. The “Pain Is Love” artist accused Berniz of trying to depose his family as a tactic to “harassment designed to browbeat the Atkins into (a) settlement,” according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

We exclusively revealed that Berniz sued Ja Rule, whose real name is Jeffrey Atkins, after she said she fell outside Ja Rule’s family home in New Jersey during a light snowfall in 2015. The rapper, whose real name is Jeffrey Atkins, was shooting a reality show there and show bosses hired her to clean the place up.

The housekeeper said the slip and fall left her “permanently injured,” and suffering “great pain and anguish” and her husband testified that she was no longer to perform her “wifely duties,” according to court documents, which were obtained by BOSSIP.

However, Ja Rule countersued her for fraud and claimed Berniz was a scam artist the suit was nothing more than a money grab.

In his court filing, Ja Rule included affidavits from his two sons, Jeffrey and Jordan, his mom Debra and his mother in law Irma Murray, each claiming that they have no knowledge about the case or the day Beatriz fell.

A judge has yet to rule on whether Ja Rule’s family will ultimately have to testify.