Burrito Burglar: Arizona Man Charged With Felony Robbery For Stealing Someone Else’s Burrito

Man In Arizona Charged With Robbery For Burrito Heist

An Arizona man–who allegedly stole another man’s burrito earlier this month–ended up being arrested and charged with robbery, according to police.

A 29-year-old homeless man by the name of Timothy Bell was in Phoenix on November 16, which is when he supposedly threatened a man on the street and took his Mexican food “by force” around 8:40 p.m.