Burrito Burglar: Arizona Man Charged With Felony Robbery For Stealing Someone Else’s Burrito
An Arizona man–who allegedly stole another man’s burrito earlier this month–ended up being arrested and charged with robbery, according to police.
A 29-year-old homeless man by the name of Timothy Bell was in Phoenix on November 16, which is when he supposedly threatened a man on the street and took his Mexican food “by force” around 8:40 p.m.
That’s when the victim called 911 as Bell fled the scene, according to court documents published by KPHO-TV. He followed the suspect until he was taken into custody by authorities.
When Bell was finally stopped by police, they discovered a “wrapper from [the] burrito he stole.” In the report, the stolen item was listed as “a burrito, of a value less than $1,000.” He was booked at the Maricopa County jail on a felony robbery charge on no bond.
Timothy Bell is scheduled to be arraigned on December 6.
