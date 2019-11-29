Free Uzi?! Lil Uzi Vert Spends His Thanksgiving Blasting DJ Drama & Former Associates

Lil Uzi Vert Spends His Thanksgiving Blasting DJ Drama & Former Associates

Lil Uzi Vert has been touring the world performing two-year-old music throughout 2019. The only music he released was Sanguine Paradise & the FREE-ME-FROM-THIS-DEAL track “Free Uzi” which was quickly removed from streaming services then restored to some earlier this year. The reason behind this fiasco was due to an ongoing dispute with his former or current label Generation Now.

Generation Now is a label owned by DJ Drama & DJ Don Cannon. Very few details are concrete on what exactly is the issue but as always someone’s accused of stealing money and someone wants out the contract that binds them to the supposed thieves. All of which promoted Lil Uzi to announce he was retiring at the end of 2018 leaving fans confused.

Uzi recently gained one small victory when he switched management and is now managed by Jay-Z and his Roc Nation imprint. Uzi hasn’t been shy about how happy the change has made him. He is constantly taking to social media to thank Roc Nation for their hospitality and letting us know the Roc Nation checks are way different than he’s been getting.

DJ Drama has been lowkey and is seemingly rather unbothered. Still despite that, Drama’s artist Jack Harlow sent some weird shade Uzi’s way. Jack took to Twitter to post a picture with DJ Drama captioned he just “signed his life away” and asked for fans to double-tap if they are ready for Lil Uzi’s long-awaited Eternal Atake.

Last night while everyone was full from turkey, stuffing, dressing and all those goodies, Uzi took to Twitter to not only let everyone know he hasn’t eaten anything for Thanksgiving but to air EVERYONE OUT. He let the chopper sing and let Drama know exactly how much he thinks of his financial situation. He also exposed another associate, Keef, for letting them steal his money. We all know this rant isn’t coming out the thin air but until we have the full details we will have to sit with the small bit of information via Uzi.

Hopefully Uzi & Drama get it together for Philly but this business relationship seems to have reached its end.

Fuck Dj drama he broke 💁🏾‍♂️ — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) November 29, 2019

Niggas need me 2 drop 2 pay bills — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) November 29, 2019

My best friend Mean Got More Money Den Drama I Swear on Everything 💰 he not even in the Industry 🤷🏾‍♂️ @MeanXVI — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) November 29, 2019

I still got love for Don Cannon with his Fake Ass 😊 ahhhhh You snake ass nigga I wanna be just like you when I grow up — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) November 29, 2019