SMH: ICE Set Up A Fake University To Lure & Arrest Over 250 Immigrants Trying To Get An Education

ICE Set Up Fake College To Catch Over 250 Immigrants In Michigan

According to USA Today, about 250 students have been arrested by ICE as part of a sting operation by federal agents who trick foreign-born immigrant students to attend the school that marketed itself as a graduate school in technology and computer studies.

Many of those arrested have been deported, while others fighting for the right to stay in the U.S. The students had arrived legally in the U.S. on student visas, but since the “University of Farmington” was later revealed to be fake and simply run by federal agents, they lost their immigration status after it was shut down in January.

Lawyers for the students arrested said that they were unfairly trapped by the government since the Department of Homeland Security had said clearly on its website that the university was legit. An accreditation agency that was working with the U.S. on its sting operation also listed the university as a real institution.

The fake university is believed to have collected millions of dollars from the unsuspecting would-be students. An email from the schools president, Ali Milani, told students that graduate programs’ tuition is $2,500 per quarter and that the average cost is $1,000 per month.