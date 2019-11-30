Shots At The Kang: New York State Legislators Push A Bill To Ban “Purity Exams” After T.I. Hymen Comments

New York State Legislators Try To Ban ‘Purity Exams’ After T.I. Comments

According to the Huffington Post, New York state lawmakers formally introduced legislation that would ultimately ban doctors from performing or supervising virginity examinations after T.I. bragged on a podcast that he accompanies his daughter to a gynecologist each year to ensure she is still a virgin.

New York Senate bill “S6879” would subject doctors to “penalties for professional misconduct” along with potential criminal sexual assault charges for performing or supervising the exams.

If you recall, Tip discussed how his daughter’s doctor explained to him that the hymen can tear for a variety of reasons that do not include sexual intercourse, such as bike riding or other athletics, which is true. But T.I. was like “nah”, saying, “Look doc, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bike, she don’t play no sports. Man, just check the hymen please and give me back my results expeditiously.”

One of the co-sponsers of the bill spoke up about its importance.