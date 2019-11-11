WELP: Deyjah Harris Unfollows Hymen-Pressed Papa Tip Following Virginity Comment Calamity

Deyjah Harris Unfollows Hymen-Pressed Papa T.I. Following Virginity Comments

T.I.’s daughter might be none too pleased about the firestorm of controversy her father caused by commenting on her virginity.

As previously reported Tip went viral after he appeared on the “Ladies Like Us” podcast and admitted that he’s interested in making sure his 18-year-old daughter Deyjah remains pure, so much so that actually attends her gynecologist appointments to ensure her hymen is intact.

The virginity comments got Tip OBLITERATED on social media by folks who labeled him a misogynist for participating in a patriarchal practice.

And while Deyjah’s remained silent on what went down, she DID like fan-comments shading her dad that called him “possessive” and “controlling.”

Now E! News reports that she’s unfollowed him altogether on social media. And while it’s unclear when she unfollowed her hymen-pressed papa, Deyjah’s also no longer following her stop mom Tiny or her stepsister Zonnique, as pointed out by Hollywood Unlocked.

Mind you Zonnique and Deyjah were just on vacation together in Mexico with Reginae Carter so who knows what happened there…

What do YOU think about Deyjah unfollowing her father???