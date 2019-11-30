Nah: Jay-Z Reportedly Slaps Australian Book Store With A Lawsuit After “99 Problems But My ABC’s Ain’t One” Children’s Book

Jay-Z Slaps Book Store With Lawsuit After They Bite His Lyrics

According to Page Six, Jay-Z is reportedly suing an online shop in Sydney, Australia, called “The Little Homie”, after they were caught selling a book called “A B to Jay-Z” which is a play on the rapper’s famous song “99 Problems”.

The book clearly features Jay’s likeness, It was released two years ago and Little Homie — which said it was hoping to inspire “the next generation of hood rats” — says it sold out within days. The store also dropped a couple of other projects by Little Homie include “First 50 Words With 50 Cent” and “1 2 3 With the Notorious B.I.G.”

Hov has sent the company numerous cease & desist letter to try to get them to stop using his likeness for the books, but they have reportedly gone unanswered.

Jessica Chiha, seems to have no worries also using the name “J-Pain,” her child as a “ghetto little superstar” and her husband as her “baby daddy.” Several photos, allegedly from her husband Danny’s Facebook, seem to show people in blackface at a party.

Chiha gave a statement in regards to the lawsuit: