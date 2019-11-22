Queen Mother & Hov: Mama Tina And Jay-Z Join In Celebration Of Queen & Slim Premiere

Tina Knowles-Lawson And Jay-Z Attend Special Screening Of QUEEN & SLIM

Tina Knowles-Lawson hosted a special screening of QUEEN & SLIM on Tuesday, November 19 at the WACO Theater Center in LA. The screening was followed by a Q&A with director Melina Matsoukas. King Hov also pulled up for the special viewing in a casual ensemble, an ivory East Hampton sweatshirt and infamous Yankees fitted. Check out more event photos below.