The Chick-fil-A Way: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, And The Kids Clique Up For “Closed On Sunday” [Video]

Kanye West “Closed On Sunday” Music Video

Kanye West‘s new album Jesus Is King is currently nosediving to the bottom of the charts. People just aren’t into it for some reason. Hard to pinpoint why exactly. White supremacy and egomania seems to be the thing that America loves most. We figured this album would be flying off the shelves, or streams as it were, in this political climate.

Hmph.

That said, if you’re still diggin’ Kanye West in 2019 then you’ll probably love the video for “Closed On Sunday”.

Yeah? Naw?