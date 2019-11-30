Sweet Black Love: Jodie Turner-Smith Talks “Falling For” Daniel Kaluuya On-Screen During ‘Queen & Slim’ [Video]

Jodie Turner-Smith Talks Falling In Love With Daniel Kaluuya In ‘Queen & Slim’

Have you seen Queen & Slim yet? If you have, then you likely have thoughts about the chemistry between stars Jodie Turner-Smith and Daniel Kaluuya.

The on-screen couple sat down with ET Canada recently and Jodie talked about what it was like to “fall in love” with Daniel for the movie.

There are some vibes lol. Press play to check it out.

What did you think of Jodie and Daniel in Q&S?