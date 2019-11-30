Sweet Black Love: Jodie Turner-Smith Talks “Falling For” Daniel Kaluuya On-Screen During ‘Queen & Slim’ [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
AFI FEST 2019 Presented By Audi – "Queen & Slim" Premiere – Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Jodie Turner-Smith Talks Falling In Love With Daniel Kaluuya In ‘Queen & Slim’

Have you seen Queen & Slim yet? If you have, then you likely have thoughts about the chemistry between stars Jodie Turner-Smith and Daniel Kaluuya.

The on-screen couple sat down with ET Canada recently and Jodie talked about what it was like to “fall in love” with Daniel for the movie.

There are some vibes lol. Press play to check it out.

What did you think of Jodie and Daniel in Q&S?

Categories: Coupled Up, For Your Viewing Pleasure, New Movie

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.