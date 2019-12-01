Ta-Ta Turkey Neck: Amber Rose Reveals Plans For Post-Pregnancy Plastic Snapback Surgery

Amber Rose Admits Plan For Plastic Surgery

Baby Slash Electric isn’t even two months old yet, but Amber Rose is ready to make her snapback. While most of us spent last week preparing for Thanksgiving, Amber took to Instagram to reveal plastic surgery plans to have her jowls removed and the fat from her pregnancy sucked out of her belly:

She gave a big shout out to her doctor, Dr. Matlock saying,:

@dr.matlock All of your favorite Girls and Guys go to him they just don’t tell you but I will! @dr.matlock he’s the best in the business! 🥰🔥❤️

So does this mean we’ll see Amber back in a string bikini soon? Ladies, how do you feel about “snapback surgery”? Is plastic surgery getting to be no big deal in the sense that we’ll see more and more women hitting the table within weeks of giving birth? Or do you see it still as more of a Hollywood thing?