Pure Preciousness: Amber Rose Shares First Look At Baby Slash Electric, Explains His Name

Amber Rose Shares First Look At Baby Slash Electric

Amber Rose is sharing the first full-face photos of her adorable baby boy. The model who welcomed Slash Electric Alexander Edwards with her boyfriend AE Edwards in October recently posted the closeup pics of her son showcasing him and his big brother Sebastian “Bash” Thomaz Taylor.

“Slash & Bash 👶🏽👶🏽😍🥰💙#family #slashelectric #sebastiantaylorthomaz” Amber captioned the post.

Amber also explained to commenters the origins of her son’s name.

According to Amb, baby Slash is named after Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash (DUH!) and the musician’s electric guitar.

“Slash is named after the best guitarist of all time from one of the best rock bands ever,” wrote Amber in TheShadeRoom’s comments sections. “Guitarist name is slash from guns and roses and he plays electric guitar hence why my sons middle name is electric.”

Amb is a BIG Slash fan, she previously dressed as him for Halloween at Heidi Klum’s annual bash.

How cute is her son, baby Slash Electric???