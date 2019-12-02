Pure Comedy: Lakeith Stanfield Reveals Jay Z’s “Moonlight” Video Was His First Time Hearing About ‘Friends’ [Video]

Lakeith Stanfield On Shooting The Music Video For Jay-Z’s “Moonlight”

Lakeith Stanfield stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week to talk about all of his upcoming projects.

Throughout the interview, the actor touches on what it was like getting a call from Jay Z to star in his music video, the first time he heard about the TV show Friends, how Jamie Lee Curtis got him to quit smoking with one conversation, and just how cool his Uncut Gems co-star Adam Sandler is.

Check out the video to hear Lakeith talk about all that and more down below: