Say What? Lakeith Stanfield Gets Donkey Of The Day After Calling Black Platforms “Anti-Black” (Video)

Lakeith Stanfield Gets Donkey Of The Day After Calling Black Platforms “Anti-Black” (Video)

Lakeith Stanfield has been a breakout star the past few years after co-starring in Donald Glovers FX hit show “Atlanta“. He also had a minor but major key role in Jordan Peele breakout movie “Get Out“. Even with all the new roles he’s locked in and prepping for recently it seems he’s gotten back into the “Get Out” headspace for his public comments.

No clue why he woke up to attack black platforms that employ thousands of his own people and help them provide for their families. One thing we do know is we’re happy to see Bossip be omitted from his slander post. Lakeith even went so far as to call the platforms in question “slave mentality museums.” Very harsh choice of words for platforms and content no one is forced to watch.

One person who didn’t agree or take a liking to his comments was The Breakfast Club’s Charlamange The God. The Breakfast Club was in direct path of the stay bullet sent from LaKeith and returned fire in record time with giving him ‘Donkey Of The Day‘.

Charlamange went on to defend his platform stating he strives to be the perfect mix of ratchetness and righteousness. Uncle Charla even called out Lakeith for his hypocrisy for not mentioning any of the white platforms who do the same exact thing.

In typical 2019 fashion Lakeith took to the white owned platform Instagram to drop a 13 minute long video in response. In his video he points the finger back at The Breakfast Club host, stating that he “takes zero responsibility for his actions in creating the negative dialogue.” In a pretty good point he also mentions that when it comes to talking mental illness to help his own personal interest, Uncle Charla has no problem leading the convo. To get even more personal, Lakieth called out the way Charla “flip flops” depending on who he is talking to.

It seems this beef is heating up and were sure other platforms will respond soon; until then do you agree or disagree with LaKeith? Let us know on twitter @Bossip !