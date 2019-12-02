BlackInkCHI’s Charmaine Announces Pregnancy Just Weeks After Her Mother’s Passing

#BlackInkCHI’s Charmaine Announces Pregnancy

Charmaine of “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” is still mourning the unexpected passing of her mother but also sharing some big news. The reality TV star whose mother Glenda Walker passed away in October, took to Instagram Sunday to share with fans that she’s expecting and due in March.

“Shoutout to Momma Glenda. She was so excited 🦋 The night before she unexpectedly passed away she said “I still can’t believe my baby is having a baby!” I’ll never forget those words. This has been an emotional roller coaster but I’m blessed to be bringing life into this world. #BabyBey”

Charmaine has been facing pregnancy rumors for months. Back in February however, she told Forbes that she was waiting to have a child to focus on her businesses.

“I’m very open when it comes to my storyline on Black Ink Crew: Chicago,” said Charmaine. “Yes, I’d love to have a family, but I realize that now is not the time. I’m achieving so many things right now and have so much more hard work to put in. I’ll wait on marriage.

This will be the first child for Charmaine and her husband Neek Bey.

Congratulations to Charmaine, what a huge blessing!