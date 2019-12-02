Hate Crime: Alleged Racist Farmer Killed After Beating African Healer To Death, Kidnapped Wife And Kids

African Healer Killed By Allegedly Racist White Farmer

A white farmer, Fritz Joubert, was killed by police who responded to a call that he had killed a sangoma, a spiritual healer, and kidnapped the man’s wife and children. According to IOL, Joubert recorded the entire violent incident on a live stream video.

The sangoma, Anele Hoyana, and his family were living with Joubert on his farm in Gonubie, East London in South Africa. The two were hanging out Saturday morning when things took a violent turn when an argument became physical. It is reported that Joubert used both his fists and a rifle to beat Hoyana to death.

One video shows a visibly agitated Joubert, who is wearing a Springbok jersey and has the word ‘Majeke’ scrawled on his arm, refering to Hoyana as Satan. Joubert claims that Hoyana, who is seen slumped in a chair inside the luxurious home, was attempting to bewitch him. He refers to himself as “The Chosen One” and “Prince Majeke” who is doing what God wants of him.

Anele’s cousin Themba Rumbu tweeted the following:

Rest In Peace to my cousin Anele Hoyana who was killed by a White Racist Farmer and Gun lover Fritz Joubert who kidnapped his wife and kids. May the World know that White Farmers are the ones killing Black People. To my family Sorry that we were born Black💔😭 pic.twitter.com/jx77eB1hbv — Themba Rumbu (@ThembaRumbu) December 2, 2019

In another video, Anele’s wife can be seen sobbing in terror as she attempts to approach her husband’s bloodied body. Somehow she was able to escape the home and police rescued the children who were locked in the bathroom once they arrived on the scene.

East London police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala explained what happened next:

“During the struggle one shot went off and hit the floor. Odendaal (the Warrant Officer) warned the farm owner, but without hesitation he attacked again. Odendaal fired one shot in self defence and during the struggle the bullet from his service pistol entered under the left arm and fatally wounded the attacker,” Mqala said.

Rest in peace to Anele Hoyana. Prayers up for his family.