Move, B!t¢#: Unkempt White Woman Tries To Block Black Resident From Entering Building, “You Gonna Rob Someone?” [Video]

White Woman Blocks Black Resident From Building In Viral Video

Another day, another white person with George Zimmerman disease goes viral for trying to police a Black person.

A Maryland woman named Taheerah Rashad was going home to her condo building when she was confronted by a white-woman-turned-wannabe-cop who physically blocked her entrance.

As this WASP-y soup cookie was exercising her racist agenda you can clearly hear her terrified grandson pleading with her to leave Taheerah alone.

Way to raise the kid, lady. Peep the video.

Montgomery county, Maryland This RACIST white lady wouldn't let this young black girl exit her own residental building. "What are you going to do, rob somebody?" This is so insane and OUTRAGEOUS! THIS IS NOT OK! pic.twitter.com/zSEVMRUkOj — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) December 1, 2019

Account of the victim. This racist lady told her that she didn't live in the apartment building because most of the people who live there are white! SHE NEEDS TO BE EVICTED AND ARRESTED! pic.twitter.com/vLYTABaT6p — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) December 1, 2019

Whiteness is a muthaf***a. SMH.