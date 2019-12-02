Pure Preciousness, PERIOOODT: Yung Miami Shares Sweet Photo Of Her Daughter

Yung Miami Shares Sweet Photo Of Her Daughter

Yung mommy Yung Miami is melting the Internet with some absolutely precious pics of her baby girl. As previously reported the City Girls rapper and her boo thang Southside welcomed their daughter Summer in October and she’s absolutely precious.

Now Miami’s sharing a new photo of Summer in luxury newborn photoshoot taken by celeb photog Gigi Perez.

“God sent me an angel,” the raptress captioned the pic.

Prior to the most recent photo of Summer, Miami told fans that she’d no longer be sharing pictures of her daughter. Why? Well because several fans made fake Instagram pages for her baby girl.

“My baby don’t have a IG pls block anyone pretending to run a account,” Miami posted on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, November 28. “Not posting my baby no more y’all ppl are sick. So good luck with the 3 pic y’all got.”

Clearly, she’s changed her mind and fans couldn’t be happier to see more preciousness on their timelines.

This is the second child for Yung Miami. She has a son, Jai Wiggins Jr., from a prior relationship.

Congrats Caresha!