Sounds Delish: Jeannie Mai Gushes Over Eating Chitterlings For Thanksgiving With Jeezy [Video]

Jeannie Mai Gushes Over Thanksgiving With Jeezy

Jeannie Mai spent her first holiday with the Jeezys and she says she had the BEST time ever! Jeezy, who she said has “mad cousins”, hosted Thanksgiving for his family and Jeannie. There was apparently electric sliding and a DJ spinning records after dinner.

Jeannie says the standout moment is when one of her bae’s aunts handed her over a special plate of chitterlings.

“This was what was most meaningful. I asked his auntie who loves to bring different dishes to make me — and I threw it out there like thinking she wasn’t going to do it but I was like, ‘Auntie,’ her name is Mother, so I was like, ‘Mother, would you make me some oxtails and some chitlins?’ Yo, she came with Tupperware of chitlins and oxtails!” she said. “And they were just for me! They weren’t for everybody! She was like, ‘This is just for you, don’t let anybody else have any.’”

