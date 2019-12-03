Dirty Dog Diaries: Ex-Chicago Police Chief Eddie Johnson Fired For Lying About Alcohol-Drenched Rendezvous With Not His Wife

Eddie Johnson Fired As Chicago Police Chief For Lying

The Chicago Police? Involved in scandal?? Nooooo?!?

That’s right. Eddie Johnson was fired from his job as Chicago’s Chief of Police yesterday by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and there was nothing light about her feet as she vociferously kicked Johnson’s a$$ up out of office.

According to a CBS Chicago report, Johnson was found asleep behind the wheel of his car on an October night after having several drinks with a woman who was not his wife, Nakia. Following this incident, Johnson held a press conference to announce his retirement and to “explain” that he fell asleep due to a “mix-up” with his medication. Yes, if you “mix-up” your medication with liquor and possibly some punanny then you’ll likely fall asleep at the wheel, but we digress.

The mayor said a city Inspector General’s report and video evidence from the investigation make it clear Johnson lied about the circumstances of the incident.

Mayor Lightfoot said she would not reveal exactly what was discovered in this investigation, but it’s clear from her temperament in the above video that she is thoroughly disgusted.

The mayor said, had she known then what she knows now, she would not have allowed Johnson to simply retire, much less held a press conference to celebrate his 31-year career on the force. “That’s why I decided to take this clear and decisive action today. The old Chicago way must give way to the new reality. Ethical leadership, integrity, accountability, legitimacy and – yes – honesty must be the hallmarks of city government,” she said. “The 13,400 sworn [officers] and the civilian members of the Chicago Police Department who work hard every day deserve a leader they can believe in.”

It’s just a matter of time before the sordid details of this scandal hit the internet. We’ll. Be. Waiting.